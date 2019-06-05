A misconduct allegation against a serving officer has been found as not proven

PC Charlie Raeside, attached to the Command Unit, attended the hearing from Tuesday, 23 March to Wednesday, 24 March to answer allegations that his conduct amounted to a breach of the Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of use of force.

The independent Legally Qualified Chair Akbar Khan found that the allegations were not proven against the officer.

It was alleged that PC Raeside used excessive force while detaining a teenager who initially made off from officers following a stop on Roneo Corner, Hornchurch on 26 August 2019.

On 2 September 2019, the matter was referred to the IOPC, who recommended that the case go to a misconduct hearing.