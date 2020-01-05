Police are appealing for witnesses and information following an armed robbery at a bakery shop in Edmonton

At approximately 6.40am on Thursday, 25 March a man in possession of a knife forced his way into the rear of the shop on Bounces Road, N9.

He threatened staff members with the weapon before stealing cash and fleeing on foot through a carpark past Walbrook House and into Devonshire Road.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man, aged around 40-year-old, of average to slim build and between 5ft 10in and 6ft tall. He was wearing a black Covid facemask and had a black/greying beard. He was wearing a navy blue puffa jacket, and blue tracksuit bottoms with vertical white stripes.

During the robbery, he took a member of staff’s bag to carry the cash he had stolen in.

Detective Constable Neil MacLeod of North Area CID said:

“I am appealing to anyone who was in this area of Bounces Road this morning and saw a man fitting this description in around the area. I am also keen to anyone who may have found a black ‘Hype’ rucksack that was stolen from a staff member by the suspect. We are releasing an image of the bag to aid the public in identifying it. Have you seen this bag dumped somewhere? If so, please contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 and quote CAD992/25Mar. Alternatively, you can leave information anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.