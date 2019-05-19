A total of 14 people have been charged after officers from six police forces carried out warrants across the UK

On Wednesday, 24 March, officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command executed 29 warrants across London and the UK as part of an operation to arrest individuals involved in the sale and distribution of Class A and B drugs.

Fourteen people were charged on Wednesday, 25 March with multiple offences:

Jermaine Ford-Simpson, 37 of Elizabeth II Avenue, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Micah Ford-Simpson, 30 of Southwold Road, Hackney, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply class B drugs.

Shaun Ford-Simpson, 35 of Kit Hill Crescent, Plymouth, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Jamie Ford, 34 of Viburnum Road, Almondsbury, Bristol, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A and two counts of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Darren Duane Morgan, 32 of Harrison Close, Hillingdon, was charged with six counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Dennis Bernard, 43 of Homerton Road, E9, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, attempting to possess a handgun and attempting to possess ammunition without a certificate.

Andrew Babayale, 34 of Meadow Walk, South Woodford, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply Class B drugs.

Edward Babayale, 33 of Cropley Street, N1, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply Class B drugs.

Claire Rose Mary Henderson, 30 of Oliver Road, Brentwood, Essex, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply Class B drugs.

Rayol Telemaque, 41 of Longbridge Road, Barking, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis, conspiring to supply Class B drugs, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Elvon Morton, 37 of Forest Drive West, Leytonstone, has been charged with conspiring to produce cannabis and conspiring to supply Class B drugs.

Ibrahim Kutlu, 36 of Harleston Close, E5, has been charged with two counts of conspiring to supply Class A drugs.

Lee Floyd, 25 of Henderson Place, Plymouth, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and one count of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

Perry Boltwood, 27 of Lester Close, Plymouth, has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and one count of conspiracy to supply Class B drugs.

All have been remanded to appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 25 March.

Two other people arrested as part of the warrants have been released under investigation.