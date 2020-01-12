Are you a motorcycle enthusiast who has recently bought parts for your bike at a “too good to be true” price? 

Police are investigating a break-in into a private garage in the Greenlands area of Heytesbury where thousands of pounds worth of Harley Davison motorbike parts were stolen; it’s suspected that the unknown offenders are now trying to sell these items on.

The break-in happened sometime between Saturday 13 March and Monday 15 March.

If you recall hearing or seeing anything suspicious in this residential area around these dates or have recently bought or seen for sale Harley Davison parts via the internet, please contact us on 101 quoting reference number 54210024352.

Police appreciate your purchases may be legitimate, however, any information to help us track down the stolen items would be very useful and will help towards reuniting the owner with his bike parts.