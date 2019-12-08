BREAKING KENT QUEENBOROUGH SHEPPEY

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Rushenden Road in Queenborough, Sheppey

4 hours ago
1 Min Read

Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews arrived to a pile of waste alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported and the cause is not yet known.