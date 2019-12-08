Two fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews arrived to a pile of waste alight. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported and the cause is not yet known.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire on Rushenden Road in Queenborough, Sheppey
4 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING
Teenager arrested after woman is murdered in Rushden
December 8, 2019
BREAKING • BRIGHTON • SUSSEX
Concerns raised after divers marker bouy is found
6 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Man Arrested for Terror Offences in Folkstone
May 1, 2018
BREAKING
Uber driver who sexually assaulted a female passenger is jailed
November 12, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Man charged with Rainham woman murder
October 12, 2019
BREAKING • FAREHAM
Man Arrested following Fatal Crash in Fareham
August 11, 2017
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SURREY
A3 Hindhead Tunnel close due to Car fire
May 12, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police seek help to identify body found in woodland
April 10, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
19 migrants detained in Dover
February 18, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Car Flips in Gosport
July 19, 2017
DOVER • KENT
M20 closed following serious collision
October 9, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Snow and Ice Warning Issued for the South Coast
February 27, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man charged over London 137th Murder following fatal stabbing in Brent
December 16, 2019
BREAKING • DULWICH • LONDON
Man charged of Dulwich teen stabbing
9 months ago
BREAKING • DORSET
Serious two vehicle collision closed A31 in both directions
March 26, 2019
BREAKING • HARINGEY
Teen arrested over Haringey murder
June 4, 2019
KENT • LATEST NEWS • MEDWAY
Have a spooktacular Halloween
5 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON • SILVERTOWN
After arriving on scene, officers could hear loud music blaring from a derelict public house and saw more than 150 people crammed inside a hazardous and unsanitary hall within the building. Large music and DJ systems were also set up in one corner of the building.
6 months ago
BREAKING • DOVER • KENT
Wanted Nathan Clifton Let’s catch this scumbag and bring him to justice
November 19, 2019
BREAKING
Million Pound House Gutted by fire
May 2, 2016
BREAKING • FAREHAM • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON
Multi Vehicle Accident on M27 Motorway Hampshire
January 11, 2016
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Man jailed after after house burglary in Bracknell
April 12, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON • OXFORD STREET • WESTMINSTER
Teenager named in Fatal Oxford Street stabbing
8 months ago
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Trio Charged over Winchester Jewellery heist
April 17, 2016
HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Have you Seen missing Peter Carr from Alton.?
May 22, 2018
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Missing Maidstone man has been found safe by Police
9 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • HAVANT • WINCHESTER
Murder trial of Havant Teenager Louise Smith Continues
4 months ago
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • YORKSHIRE
Fire crew tackle massive building fire in Bradford
April 28, 2017
BREAKING • SURREY • SUSSEX
Thirty Four arrests connected to Hells Angels Euro Run 2019
May 31, 2019
BREAKING • GOSPORT • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
HMS Queen Elizabeth Arrival Spark Traffic Disruption
August 15, 2017
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HAMPSHIRE
Motorbike thieves caught in the act in Basingstoke
January 28, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • LYDD
Home owner treated after fire rips through Lydd property
7 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Man charged with Portsmouth street robbery
November 14, 2019