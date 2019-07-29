Swift arrests of two suspected thieves were made after officers received a report a woman had her bag stolen in Chatham

Officers from the Medway Community Policing Team arrested a 42-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Chatham, on suspicion of theft.

The pair were arrested at 7.45pm on 24 March 2021 following a report Kent Police received at 6.58pm.

A woman reported being approached by two people who are alleged to have stolen her bag from her vehicle in Maritime Way, St Mary’s Island, Chatham, before her bank card was used in a nearby takeaway shop.

Officers attended and quickly arrested two people who were suspected to have been involved in the incident.

They remain in custody while enquiries continue.