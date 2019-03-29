A multi-agency response was launched this morning after police received reports of an aircraft crash in St Martins near Helston

Police were called at 9.40am today [Thursday 25] to reports that a Hawk jet had been seen to land in a field. The aircraft is understood to have been based at Royal Navy Air Station (RNAS) Culdrose and was taking part in a training exercise when the incident happened.

Two men were treated at the scene before being taken by air ambulance to the hospital where they remain. Their injuries are not being treated as life-threatening or changing.

Representatives from agencies including Coastguard, Police, Ambulance, Fire and Royal Navy attended to contain and secure the scene.

Chief Inspector of Local Policing in East Cornwall, Pete Thomas said: “This continues to be a complex scene which has been managed by emergency services throughout the day. My thanks go to those who responded so rapidly this morning and who have worked together effectively to progress the investigation.

“We would ask the public to continue to keep their distance from the area whilst the investigation continues, and enquiries are carried out.”

Police officers will remain at the scene throughout the day and the investigation will be handed over to the Royal Navy in due course.