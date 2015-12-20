Can you help Police trace Slawomir Buczkowski?

Officers in Doncaster are asking the public to help them trace wanted man, Slawomir Buczkowski.

Buczkowski, 39, is wanted in connection with harassment offences and threats to kill.

The offences relate to an incident on 24 December 2020.

Following extensive enquiries to trace him, officers are now asking for the public’s help.

Buczkowski has links to the Armthorpe area and is described as being of stocky build.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who sees him or has information about where he is staying.