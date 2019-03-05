The victim of a fatal stabbing in Hounslow has been named as 21-year-old Renato Geci from Hounslow

This morning (Thursday, 25 March) a 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in custody at a south west London police station.

Police were called at around 3.20am on Monday, 22 March, to a disturbance at premises in Granville Avenue, Hounslow.

Officers attended and found two men suffering from stab injuries.

Renato was treated at the scene by officers and paramedics, but he sadly died at 04:23hrs.

A second man, also aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.

Police have been conducting increased patrols in the Hounslow area to provide reassurance to the local community.

Detective Inspector Garth Hall, said: “While we have two people in custody, I am still appealing to those who live within the vicinity of Granville Avenue, Hounslow or those who may have been travelling in the vicinity on Monday, 22 March to speak to us. We are also asking anyone with CCTV/Ring doorbell footage at your home or anyone with dash cam in your vehicle to contact police.

“Did you see any suspicious activity in this street? If you saw something that seemed out of the ordinary, no matter how insignificant you may think your information- we need to hear from you.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD645/22MAR.