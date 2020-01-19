The driver and passenger of a Volkswagen Golf were pursued by four men in another vehicle, during an incident where the suspects are also alleged to have brandished a weapon

At around 7.40pm on Wednesday 24 March 2021, the victims initially became aware of a suspicious vehicle, also a VW Golf, as they were passing the junction for Riverside in Eynsford. They were followed along the A225 towards Otford and the suspects are said to have been driving aggressively behind them, whilst repeatedly flashing their headlights.

The men pursed the victims’ car into Otford, before they overtook and performed an emergency stop in an area close to Hillydeal Road, bringing both vehicles to a halt. Two of the suspects exited their vehicle. They then tried to steal keys from the ignition of the victims’ car. One of them is alleged to have been carrying a weapon, described as resembling a screwdriver or chisel. He made threats to the passenger to harm her.

PC Alex Peacock, of the Chief Constable’s Crime Squad said: ‘Both victims thankfully managed to drive from the scene unharmed and the suspects returned to their vehicle and left. These men were not known to either of the victims and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind this incident. Our officers are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries and we are urging anyone with information to come forward. We are also asking motorists who may have been in that area to check dashcams for important footage. The suspects’ vehicle was a silver VW Golf with a registration plate starting CP56.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/48529/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form.