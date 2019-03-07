A jail term has been imposed on a man who filmed a woman in the shower and posted footage online

Floyd Winch used a watch with a camera in it to record the woman in 2016, before posting at least one of the videos on a pornographic website.

The victim found out about what had happened more than two years later when she was contacted by someone who had seen the footage online.

She reported the offences to Kent Police and, following an investigation, Winch was charged with four counts of voyeurism in May 2020.

Winch, 29, of Arundel Street, Maidstone, pleaded guilty to all four charges at Thanet Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 3 February 2021 and was jailed for one year at Canterbury Crown Court on Wednesday 24 March.

The victim spoke to officers after she was contacted through social media and warned about a video of her online.

She was unsure who had filmed it but an investigation by Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team led to Winch being identified as the offender and he was arrested in March 2019.

Cannabis was found at his home when he was arrested and he was also charged with and later admitted possession of a class B drug.

PC Raechel King, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘These were very disturbing, sexually-motivated offences, which were made all the more serious by Winch’s posting of the footage online.

‘I would like to encourage anyone who believes that they have been the victim of a sexual offence to contact Kent Police. We will work with you to find the best outcome and seek to bring any perpetrators before the courts.’