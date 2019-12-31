Four arrests were made during a road safety operation carried out by Kent Police across Chatham, Strood and Rochester.

The suspects were each stopped on suspicion of traffic offences while the Medway Community Safety Unit, with support provided by the Roads Policing Unit, carried out safety checks on 15 March 2021.

A 43-year-old man from Romney Marsh was arrested on suspicion of drug driving in Cambridge Road, Chatham. He has since been released pending further investigation.

Officers also arrested a 40-year-old man from Sheerness after he was stopped on suspicion of traffic offences and was found to have an outstanding court warrant for failing to complete community service. He has since appeared before magistrates, where he was fined and ordered to continue his community service.

A fourth person was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting and going equipped for theft after their vehicle was stopped in Rochester. The 29-year-old from Chatham has since been released pending further enquiries.

During the operation, which focused on Cuxton Road, Strood, Rope Walk, Chatham and Corporation Road, Rochester, a driver was summonsed for driving whilst disqualified and their vehicle was seized.

An uninsured vehicle was also seized in Strood and a further seizure was made in Chatham due to the driver having no licence or insurance.

Another vehicle was seized in Rochester for not being taxed and a further car was seized on Corporation Road for having no licence.

Five speeding tickets were also issued during the day with the fastest speed recorded as 46mph in a 30mph zone. Drivers were also reported for using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, having an excessive window tint and for not displaying the correct sized number plates.

Inspector Steve Bassett, from the Medway Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We regularly carry out these proactive safety operations and although the vast majority of motorists in the Medway towns drive responsibility and in compliance with the law, there is a small minority which do not.

‘We listen to residents and target areas which patrols have identified as potential hotspots and take proportionate enforcement action against people suspected to have committed an offence.

‘If residents do have a concern affecting their area, please do report it to us via our website or by calling 101. Making a report will help us gain an accurate picture on any issues, which we will act upon.’