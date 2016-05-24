Police are appealing for the public’s assistance to trace a man wanted for conspiracy to murder

Nadi Kwame, 18 who was last known to reside in the Ilford area, is wanted by police for conspiracy to murder as part of an investigation into a shooting in Hackney.

The incident happened on Sunday, 31 January after police were called to reports of a firearm discharge in Pownall Road, Hackney. No injuries were reported.

Detectives from the Met’s Central East Command Unit are leading the search for Kwame, who also has links to the Barking and Hackney areas.

For an immediate sighting, please do not approach Kwame, but call 999 immediately.

Anyone who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact police on 101 and quote CAD 7551/31JAN21.