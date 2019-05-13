Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate investigating a serious assault in Tonbridge have charged a man with attempted murder

At around 10pm on Wednesday 24 March 2021, Kent Police attended a location in the High Street at its junction with River Walk. A man aged in his 20s received medical attention by South East Coast Ambulance Service for multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a London hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

Deejay Evans, 18, of New Wharf Road, Tonbridge, was arrested a short time later. He is known to the victim.

An investigation is being led by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate and on Friday 26 March Mr Evans was charged with attempted murder. He was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 27 March.

A second suspect, a man aged 19, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, was released without charge.

Investigators are continuing to urge anyone with information to call the appeal line on call 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/YY/1454/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or by using the anonymous online form.