On Friday, 12 March the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) became aware of the website “Everyone’s Invited”, a space where individuals are encouraged to share their experiences of “misogyny, harassment, abuse and assault”.

Since we became aware of it, officers have been reviewing the content to establish whether any victims of crime in London could be encouraged to report crimes to the police.

We have subsequently received a number of reports of specific offences.

In addition, where schools have been named on this website, officers are making contact with those schools and offering specialist support for any potential victims of sexual assaults.

Today, Friday, 26 March, the first of a series of detailed meetings was held involving staff and officers across the Met to determine the Met’s response to the accounts published and issued raised by the website. The meetings are being chaired by Commander Alison Heydari.

The Met’s lead for rape and sexual offences, Detective Superintendent Mel Laremore, said: “We welcome any initiative which encourages any victim-survivor of a sexual offence to speak out and seek support. It is deeply concerning to see the number of accounts published on this website, many of which appear to relate to previous or current experiences within educational settings in London and across the country.

“We take all allegations of sexual assault very seriously. We understand the complex and varied reasons why many victim-survivors do not contact law enforcement, but I want to personally reassure anyone who needs our help that we are absolutely here for you.

“We’re working closely with school staff to ensure anyone who may have been a victim-survivor of sexual assault and feels able and willing to report to us can do so.

“It’s apparent some of the incidents referred to on this website may have occurred some years ago. Regardless of how long ago an offence took place, I would like to remind any victim-survivor that support is available for you should you wish to speak to us.

“We have engaged with the platform owner and now have a link on the site for any victims to report directly to us. We’re also working with partners who can be approached or consulted anonymously should individuals not want to directly engage with police in the first instance.”

Anyone with information about an offence which may have been committed should contact police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.