Police in Sussex are seeking the lawful owners of a number of suspected stolen dogs

Officers seized 10 dogs during a search warrant at a site in Surrey on Tuesday 16 March. An investigation is currently underway by detectives at Crawley CID, who have been working closely with the Force’s specialist Rural Crime Team and other police forces, to help identify the remaining dogs and their lawful owners.

The remaining dogs, a mix of Lurchers and Spaniels, continue to be cared for at a secure location.

Det Chief Inspector John Wallace, of Crawley CID, said: “We are desperately seeking the lawful owners of the remaining dogs which were seized in the recent warrant.

“We are working through all information meticulously and pursing other lines of enquiry to progress the identification of these dogs.

“While we continue to progress enquiries on identification our priority continues to be around the health and welfare of the dogs and medical treatment is ongoing.

“We appreciate this has been an agonising time for those members of the public with missing pets who have been waiting for further information.

“Following the recovery of the dogs, Suffolk Police are looking to explore developments in the burglary investigation and are working closely with Sussex Police to assist us with our ongoing investigation.”

Willow, a two-year-old Cocker Spaniel, was one of dogs seized by Sussex and on Wednesday (24 March) she was reunited with her owners.

A 30-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods has been released under investigation pending further enquiries. The location of the site is not being disclosed for operational reasons.

In January, Sussex Police launched a dedicated operation ‘Op Collar’, led by the Rural Crime Team, to respond to and help prevent dog thefts.

Anyone with information about their suspected stolen dog is asked to email [email protected]