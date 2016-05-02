A man has received a prison sentence of eight years, with 18 months suspended, for raping a young woman as she slept in her own bedroom.

The Central Criminal Court heard Conor Quaid, 26, was in the victim’s home on the night because he was a trusted family friend.

Justice Mary Rose Gearty said that he abused this trust and noted that he has not shown any remorse since.

Quaid of Monaree, Dingle, Co Kerry had pleaded not guilty to rape at a place in the county on 10 June 2018.

After a seven-day trial, a jury at the Central Criminal Court found him guilty by a majority verdict of ten to one.

After his arrest, Quaid denied that sexual intercourse had taken place, but said that there had been consent to “a certain level of sexual activity”.

Justice Gearty said that the victim had a right to security in her own home and that Quaid violated the sanctity of her home. She said the reason he was there and knew where the victim slept was due to his position as a family friend and that he had abused this trust.

She imposed a sentence of eight years and said the court had little scope to reduce this because of the absence of a guilty plea or of remorse.

Justice Gearty did suspend 18 months on condition that he be of good behaviour for three years after his release and stay away from the victim in perpetuity.

She said she was taking into consideration Quaid’s relative youth, his lack of previous offending, and the fact that he has struggled and overcome an alcohol addiction.