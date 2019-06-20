Two men have been charged following an incident of damage at a mosque in Derby

Police were called to Faizan-E-Madina Mosque in Malcom Street, in the early hours of Sunday, March 21 following reports that windows at the building had been broken.

Scott Mouser (33) of Harrington Street, Derby and Jason Mouser (26), of Aston Close, Chellaston, have been charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage.

They both appeared before magistrates in the city the next day and were released on bail until their next appearance. They have bail conditions not to go within 100 metres of the Mosque.