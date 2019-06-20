Police were called to Faizan-E-Madina Mosque in Malcom Street, in the early hours of Sunday, March 21 following reports that windows at the building had been broken.
Scott Mouser (33) of Harrington Street, Derby and Jason Mouser (26), of Aston Close, Chellaston, have been charged with religiously aggravated criminal damage.
They both appeared before magistrates in the city the next day and were released on bail until their next appearance. They have bail conditions not to go within 100 metres of the Mosque.
Two men have been charged following an incident of damage at a mosque in Derby
55 mins ago
1 Min Read
Police were called to Faizan-E-Madina Mosque in Malcom Street, in the early hours of Sunday, March 21 following reports that windows at the building had been broken.
You may also like
BREAKING • SUSSEX
Man charged with murder following death of Lancing man
June 2, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Drug dealer jailed after cuckooing Chatham home
March 5, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Assistant Chief Constable Maggie Blyth of Hampshire Constabulary has said that her officers will do all that they can to keep the communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight safe following the re-introduction of national lockdown restrictions.
3 months ago
BREAKING • FAVERSHAM • KENT • M2
Serious collision closes M2 motorway in both directions near Faversham
10 months ago
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE
Isle of Wight Police chase driver charged
May 21, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Road Closed After Collision in Portsmouth
May 1, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Sprinkler system saves Portsea Flat
August 21, 2017
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Get Sugar Smart make healthier choices
March 23, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Armed Robber Steals Hundreds of Pounds from the One Stop Shop in Bordon
February 20, 2016
BREAKING • KENT • PEMBURY
Four vehicle collision closes Pembury By pass
8 months ago
KENT • MISSING
Have you seen missing Ben Cameron from Tonbridge
July 13, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Man arrested following two distraction burglaries in Portsmouth
February 14, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Police Officer Brings Dead Man Back to Life
February 15, 2017
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Two drug charges after warrant in London
December 10, 2019
BREAKING • GRENHITHE • KENT
Offensive words painted in two cars in Kent
5 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Appeal after serious assault in Enfield
May 3, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Investigation launched after human remains found in Barnes
January 3, 2020
LATEST NEWS • LONDON • NORTH LONDON
Police appeal for man missing
January 24, 2020
AYLESBURY • LATEST NEWS
Man charged with escaping from lawful custody
April 24, 2019
BREAKING • NORTH WEST
Eight hit by car near Belvedere Academy in Toxteth Liverpool
February 12, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • WALTHAMSTOW
Police arrest man over Walthamstow teen murder
7 days ago
ESSEX • LATEST NEWS • MISSING
Have you seen Missing Teenager Demi Park, 14?
February 27, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS
Sneak preview ‘Along the Riverbank’
April 18, 2018
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Manhunt for armed Ashford raiders
November 22, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTH WEST
M5 Two Lorry involved in Collision
October 3, 2017
BREAKING • KENT
Car turns into Fire ball on the M20 in Kent
May 20, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Smash and Grab robber jailed
January 17, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER
Fraudster charged with Sittingbourne and Rochester offences
9 months ago