Five teenagers will appear in court today charged with the murder of Babucar Jabbie in Walthamstow in October 2020

They are:

Alfie Ferguson, 18 of Walthamstow E17

Kaiyan Decordova, 18 of Walthamstow E17

aged 15, of Leytonstone

aged 17, of Walthamstow

aged 17, of Walthamstow

All are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court.

Bubacar Jabbie Dukureh, 17, who was known to his family as Bubacar Jabbie, was attacked in Walthamstow on 23 October 2020.

Officers were called at 9.20pm to Westbury Road, E17, after Bubacar Jabbie was found suffering from a stab injury. He was treated by paramedics, however despite their best efforts, was pronounced dead at the scene.