Paul, 60, was last seen around 4pm at Eastbourne Hospital on Friday (26 March) and officers are increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as white, 5’6”, with curly grey hair, a long beard, of a medium build, and was wearing a dark jacket and trousers.
Paul is vulnerable and officers are keen to locate him as soon as possible.
It is likely that Paul remains in the local area.
If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts dial 999 immediately quoting 927 of 26/03.
Police are urgently searching for Paul Bowman who has been reported missing from Eastbourne
50 mins ago
1 Min Read
