Police in Barnsley are asking for your help to find wanted man Bob Price

Price, 18, is wanted on recall to prison.

He is also wanted in connection to a report of assault on the evening of 7 February, and a criminal damage incident later the same evening.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Price recently, or knows where he may be staying as he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Price has links to Barnsley and Essex.

He is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall with dark brown hair and a thin build.

Have you seen him?

If you see him or if you have any other information about where he might be please call 101 quoting incident number 974 of 21 January.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.