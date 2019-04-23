Firefighters are warning never to leave candles unattended after a house fire on Lorne Gardens in Croydon

Part of the ground floor of a semi-detached house was damaged by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.

The Brigade’s Fire Investigators believe the fire was caused by a candle that was left unattended.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Candles, incense sticks and oil burners are one of the most common causes of fire. It’s really important that you never leave them unattended and keep them away from anything that could catch fire such as curtains, furniture or clothes.

“This is also a timely reminder to keep internal doors to rooms not in use closed to stop smoke spreading if a fire starts. The property sustained substantial smoke damaged due to internal doors inside the property being left open.”

Firefighters’ candle safety top tips

Make sure you put out any candles, incense and oil burners when you leave the room and especially before bed.

Place candles, incense and oil burners in heat-resistant holders and placed on a stable surface where they won’t be knocked over.

Keep them away from materials that might catch fire – that’s things like curtains, furniture, clothes and hair.

Be aware that tea lights get very hot and without proper holders can melt through plastic surfaces like a TV or bath.

Led candles can be a great alternative – they’re safe even if you fall asleep or forget to blow them out.

The Brigade was called at 3.40pm and the fire was under control by 4.24pm. Three fire engines and around 15 firefighters from Woodside, Addington and Croydon fire stations attended the scene.