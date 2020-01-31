Four men sentenced for conspiracy to supply drugs the night Sheffield man was stabbed to death

Four men who were present on the night that Sheffield man Kavan Brissett was fatally stabbed have been jailed for their parts in an ill-fated drug deal that ultimately led to his death.

Derice Cohen, 19, Jason Baker, 41, Travis O’Grady, 20, and Ethan Hallows, also 20, went to Upperthorpe on the evening of 14 August 2018 to conduct the deal, Sheffield Crown Court heard.

The court heard that this led to an altercation in which Kavan, who had gone to the scene with the defendants, lost his life.

The 21-year-old was stabbed in the chest near to Langsett Walk. He was taken to hospital but sadly died four days later, on 18 August 2018, as a result of his injuries.

The four defendants had originally been due to go on trial for conspiracy to commit robbery – which they had all denied – but Judge Graham Reeds QC instructed a jury to return not guilty verdicts to these charges.

The four instead pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class B drugs and were jailed at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week (Tuesday 23 March).

Cohen, of Birch House Avenue, Sheffield received 30 weeks behind bars, Baker, of Queen Mary Rise, Sheffield, was sentenced to 36 weeks, O’Grady, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 31 weeks suspended for 18 months, and Hallows, of Stannington Road, Sheffield, was sentenced to 28 weeks.

Meanwhile, the South Yorkshire Police investigation into the death of Kavan continues.

DCI Jude Ashmore, leading the investigation, said: “We are as committed as ever to finding the person responsible for Kavan’s death.

“The sentencing of these four men for their activities on the night of his death is the latest development in our ongoing enquiries.

“This process has been incredibly difficult for Kavan’s family as they try to come to terms with what happened and the loss of a much-loved brother and son.

“They are still hopeful that somebody will come forward with a vital piece of information to help move this investigation forward.”

DCI Ashmore added: “We are still appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of wanted man Ahmed Farrah, in connection with Kavan’s death. I urge anybody who thinks that they may be able to help to please get in touch.

“If you see Farrah, please call 999 straight away. If you have any other information about where he might be, or relating to Kavan’s death, please call either 101 quoting incident number 827 of 14 August 2018, or speak directly to officers in the incident room on 01709 443507.

“If you feel uncomfortable talking to us directly, you can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously: please call 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”