A Rushden paedophile who inappropriately touched a young girl and sent her sick messages has been ordered to complete a sex offender programme

Scott Loakes, 27, admitted four child sex offences before a judge but denied there was any sexual element to the messages.

And he even claimed he was seeking to boost his victim’s self-esteem when he was interviewed by a probation officer

On Thursday (March 18) he was spared from prison at Northampton Crown Court.

The court heard Loakes, of Hove Road, committed the offences against his young victim last year and on one occasion inappropriately touched her.

Prosecuting, Matthew Rowcliffe said: “It made her feel scared and a bit sick.”

Loakes, who the court heard spent a lot of his time online, had also sent his victim messages in which he told her she was beautiful, asked her to send pictures of herself and encouraged her to perform a sex act.

When he was arrested he admitted sending the messages but said it was not for any sexual gratification, the court heard.

Mr Rowcliffe said: “He struggles to give any convincing answer when the sexual messages are put to him.”

In a victim impact statement, the young girl said she felt scared and had not been sleeping.

Mr Rowcliffe added: “She is experiencing nightmares almost every night.”

Loakes, who admitted sexual activity with a child, causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child, faced a custodial sentence which his legal representative Liam Muir argued should be suspended.

Her Honour Judge Rebecca Crane sentenced Loakes to a three-year community order.

She told him he will have to take part in a programme for sex offenders and rehabilitation activities.

Loakes will be on the register for sex offenders for five years, subjected to a sexual harm prevention order for five years which restricts his contact with children, and barred from working with vulnerable children and adults.