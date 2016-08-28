Joint invesigation launched following fatal fire in Croydon

Officers from the Met Police and Fire Investigation Officers have launched a joint probe following a serve fatal fire in Croydon.
Six fire crews an aerial ladder along with Police and Paramedics and the London air ambulance raced to the scene on Sutherland Road just after 10.40am on Saturday 27th March 2021.
The ferocious fire tore through the semidetached house windows of the property have been left blackened and blown out tragically a woman has died at the scene despite efforts of the emergency services
A crime scene now remains in place along with large plastic blue tarpaulins covering part of the property and the street.
The community is deeply saddened by the death said one woman who asked not to be named.
She said a number of young children lived and go to the property as they go to her daughter’s school. I hope that they are alright.
A number of road closures have been put in place that are likely to remain to assist with the investigation.
A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called at approximately 11:10am on Saturday 27 March to a report of a fire at a residential property in Sutherland Rd in Croydon.
Officers attended with colleagues from the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service and the Helicopter Emergency Medical Services.
A-57-year-old woman was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Enquiries into the circumstances continue.