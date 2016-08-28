Joint invesigation launched following fatal fire in Croydon

Officers from the Met Police and Fire Investigation Officers have launched a joint probe following a serve fatal fire in Croydon.

Six fire crews an aerial ladder along with Police and Paramedics and the London air ambulance raced to the scene on Sutherland Road just after 10.40am on Saturday 27th March 2021.

The ferocious fire tore through the semidetached house windows of the property have been left blackened and blown out tragically a woman has died at the scene despite efforts of the emergency services

A crime scene now remains in place along with large plastic blue tarpaulins covering part of the property and the street.

The community is deeply saddened by the death said one woman who asked not to be named. She said a number of young children lived and go to the property as they go to her daughter’s school. I hope that they are alright.