Detectives investigating the death of a 76-year-old woman in Newham have charged a man with her murder

Donovan Miller, 30 of Kent Street, E13 was charged with murder on Friday, 26 March. He will appear in custody at Thames Magistrates Court on Saturday, 27 March

The victim, 76 has been named locally as Phyllis Nelson.

Police were called at 22:18hrs on Thursday, 25 March to a residential address in Kent Street E13.

Officers attended with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service. A 76-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Next of kin are aware. Formal identification awaits and a post-mortem examination will be scheduled in due course.