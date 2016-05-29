A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Chorley

Police were called at shortly before 5pm on Sunday (March 21st) to a report of a stabbing at an address on Eaves Lane in Chorley.

Officers attended and found a 32-year-old man with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital and later transferred to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he remains. His condition is stable.

Following enquiries a man was arrested in connection with the incident and has now been charged.

Malik Hussain, 19, of Station Road, Bamber Bridge, is charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Preston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (March 24th) and was remanded to appear at Preston Crown Court on April 27th

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1112 of March 21st.

Alternatively you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.