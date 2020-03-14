Three teenagers being held by police on suspicion of murdering a man from Leigh have had their time in custody extended

Three males – aged 16, 17, and 18 – were arrested on Friday 26 March and will remain in custody for an additional 36 hours after an application was accepted at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court earlier today (Saturday 27 March).

A murder investigation was launched by detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team (MIT) after the body of a man was sadly recovered by emergency services from the Leeds and Liverpool canal on the morning of Thursday 25 March.

The man has since been confirmed to be that of 33-year-old Scott Anderton from Leigh. His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

It has since been established that Scott died after suffering multiple stab wounds and blunt trauma injuries.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 9283 quoting log 477 of 25/03/21. Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.