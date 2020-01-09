Liverpool man sentenced to 27 months in prison for domestic-related arson

Police have welcomed the sentencing of a Liverpool man today, Friday 26 March, after a car was set on fire in Maghull.

Richard Foster, 34, of Princes Parade Liverpool, pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to 27 months in prison when he appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday, Thursday 25 March.

Emergency services were called to a home address in Maghull on Saturday 2 February 2019, following reports that a blue BMW 320 was on fire. Nobody was injured but the car – which belonged to Foster’s ex-partner – was burnt out with damage in excess of £20,000.

Foster voluntarily attended for interview and was arrested by detectives on 6 February 2019 before being charged with arson.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Constable Richard Hague said: “Foster’s violent actions no doubt brought fear and distress to the residents of Maghull back in 2019. While no-one was physically harmed in the fire, the very action of setting someone’s car alight is a violent and callous act.

“I’d like to say that no-one should live in fear of domestic abuse or assault from a partner and ex-partner, and I am pleased that in sentencing Foster, the court has gone some way in protecting others from harm and abuse under his control.

“Foster’s sentence reflects the severity of his offences and how seriously they are taken by the police and the courts. I would encourage anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse to have the courage to report it to us, and we will support you in every way we can.”

If you have any non-urgent information on domestic abuse – if you are a victim or believe someone you know is a victim – you can contact direct message @MerPolCC on Twitter, ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook or contact @CrimestoppersUK, anonymously on 0800 555 111. Always call 999 in an emergency.