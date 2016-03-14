A drug dealer from Staines-upon-Thames has been jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to a number of drug offences

Taylor McKee, 19, of Long Lane, Staines-upon-Thames, was sentenced on 24 March at Staines Crown Court, for:

Possession of Heroin with Intent to Supply

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Supply

Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Supply

Possession of Criminal Property

McKee was first arrested on 13 February 2020, at around 3.30pm, after officers on foot patrol near Ravensbourne Terrace, Stanwell, saw him acting suspiciously and when they went to speak to him, he fled the scene and was observed discarding plastic wraps of white powder.

The wraps were recovered and officers then arrested him. At his home in Staines-upon-Thames and upon a more thorough search, officers also located a large quantity of other Class A and B drugs. A ‘burner’ phone which was used to make drug deals and over £2,000 in cash was also recovered.

Temporary Detective Inspector Kate Hyder, of the Serious Organised Crime Unit, said:

“Class A drugs have a devastating impact on people and communities and they have no place in Surrey. This is a great result and hopefully this custodial sentence will deter other criminals from committing these offences.”

If you are concerned about drug use or drug dealing in your area, contact us on 101 or via the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.