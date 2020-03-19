A man from Blackbird Leys has been imprisoned for seven years for a grievous bodily harm offence which occurred in Oxford

Rui Silva, aged 33, of Blackbird Leys Road, was sentenced at Oxford Crown Court after a jury found him guilty by unanimous verdict of assaulting another man with a knife.

Silva pleaded not guilty to a count each of Section 18 GBH and possession of a bladed article, and following a trial lasting four days, a jury convicted him on Friday 19 March.

At 10pm on 19 September 2020, Silva had attended a gathering at Evenlode Tower, during the course of which an altercation took place.

Following the altercation, Silva exited the tower and then assaulted the victim, a 36-year-old man, who was hit on the head with a knife. He required hospital treatment for a laceration wound and was discharged.

Investigating officer, PC Jonathan Gore, of Cowley police station, said: “This was a very serious incident, and I am very pleased that the jury have convicted Silva of this violent offence. It is by good fortune that the victim did not sustain more serious injuries, or even worse, as a result of this mindless attack.

“Knife crime is not tolerated in our communities, and police officers will always investigate such incidents and work tirelessly to bring offenders to justice.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate individuals like Silva who carry out violent assaults on other members of the public.”