A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to 34 months in prison for causing the death of 74-year-old Michael Reid by careless driving

In the early hours of September 9, 2019, Ross Eaton, previously of Union Street, Kettering, stole his brother’s black Saab 93 and drove straight into Mr Reid, who was crossing Northampton Road in Kettering at a zebra crossing at the time.

After colliding with him, Eaton left the scene, before returning a short time later.

Despite never having passed his driving test and therefore driving illegally and without insurance, Eaton showed no remorse at court.

Indeed, in police interview he had stated that he did not understand how Mr Reid “did not get out of the way”.

Despite his careless driving causing the death of a much-loved man, Eaton was shockingly back behind the wheel illegally a mere ten days later. Without a licence and without insurance once again, he was arrested.

Yesterday (Thursday, March 25) at Northampton Crown Court, he was sentenced to 30 months for causing death by careless driving, three months for taking a vehicle without the consent of the owner and one month for failing to appear at court.

Lead Investigator, DC Mark Griffin, said: “Ross Eaton has shown a complete lack of regard for the devastation he has caused the family of Michael Reid who will have to live forever without him because of Eaton’s thoughtless and stupid actions.

“Throughout this entire case, Eaton has shown no remorse and it is incredible that only ten days after his driving stole the life of another human being, he was back out behind the wheel of a car driving illegally.

“I really hope Eaton takes the time in prison to reflect on his actions and begin to really understand the damage they have caused.

“This has been a complex case to investigate and I am pleased for the family of Mr Reid that it has come to a conclusion. No sentence will ever make up for the loss of Michael and my thoughts remain with them at what is still an exceptionally difficult time.”