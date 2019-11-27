A county lines drug dealer has been sentenced at Swindon Crown Court to 54 months in prison after being convicted of supplying crack cocaine and heroin from London to Swindon on a regular basis

The court heard how Ezakyle Davis, 23, from Ilford used the pseudonym Logan to sell drugs – building up a well-established class A drug supply line in Swindon over a number of months.

Davis was arrested on 8 December 2020 at a hotel in Victoria Road, Swindon following a lengthy investigation led by members of Wiltshire Police’s Fortitude team which proactively targets high risk offenders.

Forensic analysis of mobile phone data combined with other evidence found at his home address linked Davis to the supply of illegal drugs.

Davis pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs over three-and-a-half months last year.

PC Barlow from the Fortitude team said: “We welcome this sentence which reflects the very real human impact that dealing of this scale can wreak on the communities we serve.

“This was the result of a painstaking investigation over a number of months and we hope this result sends out the clear message that Wiltshire is not an easy target for those who would seek to take advantage. We will find you and we will ensure that you answer for your actions before the cour