Almost 27 years ago, Karen Reed was brutally murdered on her doorstep in Woking

The investigation, known as Operation Lilac, was featured on this morning’s episode of Crimewatch Live and continues to remain a high priority for the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team. Karen Reed, 33 was shot five times after answering her door to a man disguised as a pizza delivery driver on Saturday, 30 April 1994. Those involved in this suspected contract killing have never been identified and we are continuing to appeal for the public’s help. Today, we released an e-fit image of the suspected murder as well as other relevant resources for this investigation

Deputy Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Gareth Hicks said: “People out there know who killed Karen Reed. “Whether it’s the individual who pulled the trigger, or those who were assigned to arrange this contract killing, it’s time for them to come forward. “Karen was an innocent young woman who was loved by those who knew her, worked hard and had no previous involvement in criminal activity. “We strongly believe that this murder was a case of mistaken identity and a contract killing which went wrong. “Those who are out there and know what happened may feel more comfortable in coming forward with information due to certain loyalties and relationships breaking down over time. It’s time for these people to do the right thing and help us.” If you have any information that could help this investigation, please contact our Operation Lilac team on 01483 639969. Alternatively, you can upload directly via our Major Incident Public Portal here: http://orlo.uk/RnrOi

Alternatively, if you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. The independent charity Crimestoppers has offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information received which leads to the arrest and conviction of those linked to Karen’s murder.