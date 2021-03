A major search has been launched for a missing five-year-old after she was snatched from the Croydon contact centre on Saturday.

The missing girl who is understood to have been taken by a family member may be heading to the Sheerness or Sittingbourne area of Kent.

She was last wearing a blue jean skirt, a black coat and blue shoes

The Met Police have been approached for more details

Anyone with information or sightings is asked to call 999