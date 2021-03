Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing Maddison Garside.

Maddison, 14, from Woodlands, was reported missing after failing to return home this evening (27 March).

She is described as being a white girl, 5ft 4ins tall, with long brown hair that is believed to be being worn in a bun.

She was last seen wearing Disney pyjamas and a pink dressing gown.