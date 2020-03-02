Officers have seized around 250 cannabis plants and arrested a suspect following a search of a property near Canterbury

Kent Police was called to a disturbance at an address near the village of Ash at 12.45am on Saturday 27 March 2021.

Officers attended and, following a search, discovered around 250 cannabis plants that were seized as part of an ongoing investigation.

A 53-year-old man from Surrey was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and has since been released from custody pending further enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Robert Goodban, of Kent Police’s Criminal Investigation Department, said: ‘The money made from the sale of these drugs would have ended up in criminal hands, leading to further crime and anti-social behaviour.

‘I am pleased we have taken these illegal drugs out of circulation and officers are working to establish more details about those who ran the site.’