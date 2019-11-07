Additional patrols assisted by police dogs took part in a two-day operation to disrupt and deter drug activity in Canterbury

On Wednesday 24 and Thursday 25 March 2021 the targeted work, which covered many areas of the city including the parks and High Street, resulted in searches and a number of arrests along with the seizure of a knife and cannabis.

Arrests

A 26-year-old man from Deal was arrested for drug driving and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs.

A 28-year-old man from Elvington, near Dover, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

A knife was seized from a teenager in Dane John Gardens and enquiries remain ongoing following the incident.

Cannabis was also seized from two men and one woman, with cannabis warnings issued to each.

All those arrested have been released pending further enquiries.

Inspector Guy Thompson, from the Canterbury Community Safety Unit, said: ‘We had a mix of officers in uniform and plain clothes and were assisted by police dogs during this two-day action to disrupt drug activity, which can sometimes lead to violent crime. We want residents to be reassured that tackling drugs and crimes involving knives are a top priority at Kent Police and we will continue to carry out operations like this.

‘We urge people to consider the dangers of carrying knives. You may think it keeps you safe but it is more likely you will get hurt yourself or arrested.’