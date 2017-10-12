Three Shot in overnight gun attack in Kingsbury drive by shooting

Police were called at approximately 11.40pm on Saturday, 27 March to reports of shots fired on Kingsbury Road, NW9.

Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two males both aged 17 with gunshot and stab injuries. Both were taken to the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

A third male sustained minor injuries that did not require medical attention.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command (Trident) are leading the investigation and a significant police presence remains in the area as enquiries continue.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests.

Anybody with information or dashcam footage of the incident is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 8883/27Mar. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.