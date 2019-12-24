A disturbance on a boat in Queenborough has led officers to charge a man following reports of a firearm and knife

Police were called to Alsager Avenue on the morning of Thursday 25 March 2021 after a man was found on board a boat for which he did not have permission.

Officers arrived at the scene and found the man on the boat. Having escorted him from the vessel they conducted a search and he was found to be in possession of an imitation firearm and a knife and was subsequently arrested.

Joshua Presneill, 23, of Victory Street, Sheerness, has been charged with one count of possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was due to appear before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 27 March.