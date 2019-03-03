She was last seen at home on 24 March. Cristina’s originally from Romania and has lived in London for a year. Police are concerned for her welfare. If you call help us find her, please call 101 ref 6136/24mar
Have you seen Cristina Sali, 26, who’s missing from the NW9 area of Brent?
2 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • NEW FOREST • SOUTHAMPTON • TEST VALLEY
Wanted burglar arrested in Totton by armed police
March 3, 2019
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT
Woman seriously injured in Ashford collision
December 13, 2019
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH
Serious multi vehicle collision closes A3M
October 19, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Paedophile hunter carries out Second sting in Portsmouth
April 23, 2016
CHELMSFORD • ESSEX • SOUTHEND
Concern for missing man mathew stewart can you help?
5 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON
Eighty Firefighters tackle Leyton Fire
April 10, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • EXCLUSIVE • KENT
Police charge babyfaced serial burglar
March 19, 2019
ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Appeal for information after fatal collision on the coastbound M20
10 months ago
BREAKING • MIDLANDS
Controlled explosion carried out by the EOD in Nottingham
February 24, 2020
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT • M25
Long delays on the Dartford crossing after vehicle breakdowns
8 months ago
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MISSING
Major search for missing mum and children
October 28, 2019
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Police rushed to Teenager found on the beach
April 28, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Police Warn Public after Taxi Theft in Portsmouth
August 7, 2016
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Rocks come crashing down in Sandown Bay
April 19, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Kitchen Fire Rips through Flat leaving it gutted at Gunwharf Quays
February 25, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON • NEWHAM
Man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend fling
February 19, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Youth bundled into boot of a vehicle in Portsmouth
November 21, 2016
BREAKING
Man seriously assaulted in Staines
December 28, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SURREY
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Washing Machine Fire in Camberley
March 14, 2017
LATEST NEWS • LAWLESS BRITAIN
Man wanted for questioning after Brixton Stabbing
August 30, 2018
ISLE OF WIGHT
Potential Devolution for the Solent
March 16, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
A229 Cranbrook closed following serious collision
September 24, 2019
BREAKING • BRENT • LONDON
Man charged with Rape attack
7 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Serious collision in Bromley Between two vehicles
April 29, 2018
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Weapons and drugs recovered after bromley Raid
11 months ago
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Southsea Tapas appeal for names after third breaking
August 11, 2017
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Rambo style knife found in Dartford Children’s play area
February 8, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT
Lifeboat and helicopter scambled to search Osborne Bay
March 8, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • MARGATE
Margate assault results in two arrests
July 15, 2019
BREAKING • KILBURN • LONDON
An other bloody night on streets of London
4 weeks ago
BREAKING • KENT • LONDON • PLUMSTEAD
Investigation launched after fatal stabbing in Plumstead
5 months ago
BREAKING • GOSPORT
Fire crews called to factory fire in Gosport
May 5, 2016
BREAKING • ESSEX • M25 • THURROCK
A13 closed following serious collision at Thurrock/M25 junction
6 months ago
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Teenager stabbed in Windsor
April 15, 2018