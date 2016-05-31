Police are investigating a report of a woman being sexually assaulted in Bewbush Drive, Crawley

At around 8.15pm on Saturday (27 March).

The victim was grabbed by an unknown man and subsequently ran to a place of safety.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect and officers will be conducting additional patrols in the local area.

Chief Inspector Shane Baker said: “Our teams will be carrying out fast-time actions including house to house enquiries as we work to identify the suspect responsible.

“We are treating this an isolated incident, however we will be carrying out additional patrols to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone who witnessed what happened or who has information that may assist with enquiries is urged to report online or by calling 101, quoting 1495 of 27/03.