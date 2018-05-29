Police in Bury are appealing for information after a robbery at a house in the Prestwich

Officers were called at 8.55am on Sunday 28 March to a report of a woman in her 70s returning to an address on Rectory Green after receiving her COVID jab and being robbed of her mobile phone and bank card by a man.

The woman wasn’t injured but was left understandably shaken.

A short time later a man, believed to be the offender, was seen by officers on Bury New Road and a chase ensued during which the man resisted arrest from officers, a Taser was deployed and a baton was used.

The man received a head wound before making off from police. His whereabouts is now unknown.

Officers have released images of a man whose welfare they are concerned for and who they are also keen to speak to in connection with the incident.