Did you pass a collision on the M1 two weeks ago today? Police believe a number of vehicles will have needed to move to the outside lane to avoid being involved themselves

Police are particularly interested in speaking to drivers of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Astra (2005 to 2011 model) and a silver Ford Focus (2012 onwards model) will have had to move from the outside lane to avoid colliding with the vehicles involved.

Officers would also like to speak to drivers of the following vehicles who we believe were in the area::

A red Fiat Panda A white Volkswagen SUV (most likely a T-Roc) A black Ford Transit van A dark-coloured, possibly grey, Vauxhall Corsa (2015 model) A silver Renault Master van or Vauxhall Vivaro, which was travelling behind a Skoda Octavia A white Mitsubishi L200

Police were called to a stretch of the motorway between junction 21, for Lutterworth, and junction 20 for Leicester shortly before 6.30pm on Wednesday 10 March.

A number of vehicles – including a BMW 1 Series, 3 Series, Skoda Octavia, Ford Mondeo and a Renault lorry – were involved.

A man in his 30s was taken to the University Hospital of Coventry and Warwickshire with life-threatening injuries and he sadly passed away on Friday 19 March.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of failing to stop was later released under investigation.

You can pass on information by visiting https://www.leics.police.uk/…/report-a-road-traffic…/ and quoting reference 21*137236.