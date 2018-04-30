Rescue teams called to reports of person in the water at Royal Victoria Country Park in Netley

A person had been reported to be in the water along the Netley shore.
An air ambulance A South Central Ambulance Service HART team and police were also called
The crews spent around an hour searching the water but found no-one.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight helicopter, as well as the Hamble lifeboat, were also called out at 5.30pm on Sunday to the reports
The Hill Head rescue team remained on the scene talking to members of the public.
The Coastguard said that the reports of a person in the water were called in by a member of the public.