An investigation has been launched after a car being pursued by police was in collision with a lamppost

At approximately 4,25am on Sunday, 28 March police indicated for a car to stop in the area of Streatham Common Northside, SW16.

The car failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. A short time later the car was in collision with a lamppost in Greyhound Lane, SW16.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the scene.

The five occupants of the car were taken to hospital for treatment. Three women remain in hospital, one of whom, aged 19 years, is in a critical condition.

Two other women have been discharged from hospital. They have been arrested in connection with the incident, along with two of the women in hospital, and remain in police custody.

Road closures have been put in place on Greyhound Lane, SW16.

Enquiries into the circumstances continue by officers from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed. The incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Any witnesses who have yet to make contact are asked to call the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574.