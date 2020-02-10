A man has been charged with the murder of 65-year-old Dafydd Thomas

The grandfather was found dead in Minffordd, near Penrhyndeudraeth in Gwynedd, on Thursday.

Tony Thomas, 44, of Maes Y Garth, Minffordd, is due to appear before magistrates in Llandudno on Monday.

Det Insp Chris Bell from North Wales Police thanked the community for “all their support over the last few days” and appealed for witnesses “as this investigation continues”.

Specialist liaison officers are supporting Mr Thomas’s family.

On Friday, they paid tribute to a “wonderful husband, father and grandfather”.