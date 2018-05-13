Police are urgently appealing for information after a serious collision in Colchester involving a teenage girl

This evening, Sunday 28 March Police were called to Magnolia Drive shortly after 5pm following reports of a motorcyclist suffering serious injuries.

The injuries are now believed to be life-changing and the victim, a teenage girl, has been taken to hospital.

The vehicle involved in the collision, described as being an orange Peugeot, failed to stop at the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who witnessed the incident, or may have relevant CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101.

The incident number to quote is 840 of 28 March.

Alternatively, if you’d wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.