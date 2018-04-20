Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teenager Richard Okorogheye, and are asking the public for any information that may assist the police investigation to locate him

Richard, 19, a student at Oxford University, is believed to have left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on the evening of Monday, 22 March. He was reported missing on Wednesday 24 March.

Enquiries have identified Richard leaving his home address and heading in the direction of Ladbroke Grove, W10 on 22 March at approximately 8.30pm

Richard is also known to frequent the Westminster and Hammersmith and Fulham areas.

Chief Inspector Clare McCarthy of the Met’s Central West Command Unit said: “Our officers have been working tirelessly to locate Richard, using all investigative opportunities and data enquires, speaking with witnesses and trawling CCTV.

“We are following every lead possible and are appealing for the public to help us in our work. If you may have seen Richard, please contact police.

“If Richard is safe and well, we ask him to contact us as a matter of urgency so that we can put his family’s minds at ease.”

If you have any information, please call police on 101 quoting 21MIS008134. In an emergency please call 999.

Information may also be given to the charity Missing People – https://www.missingpeople.org. uk/