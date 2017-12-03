A fire has this morning broken out at a property formerly the Fairways cattery on West End Road Southampton.
The fire was reported by neighbours as raging by the time fire crews were alerted.
Fire crews have been mobilised to the road and it it believed the blaze also involves multiple outbuildings and a power sub station which has caused a power cut to the residents in the local area with up to 300 homes said to be affected. SSE have an estimate for restoring the power to homes by 1.30pm
The blaze started just after 10am this morning, and firefighters from St Mary’s, Hightown, Eastleigh and Redbridge
Scottish and Southern Electric were also at the incident to assist fire crews